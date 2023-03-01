Selena Gomez's Instagram follows have sky rocketed amid the Kylie Jenner drama

Selena Gomez's Instagram following has skyrocketed over the last week after fans flocked to the star's socials following her candid TikTok livestream.

After dethroning Kylie Jenner on Instagram, Gomez's followers have soared by over 10 million people. At the time of writing, 10.3 million people have pressed the follow button.

It comes after a string of "mean girl" allegations towards Jenner and her pal Hailey Bieber, whose coincidental timing led people to believe they were taunting Gomez.

Last week, Gomez posted footage saying she "accidentally laminated [her eyebrows] too much."

Shortly after, Jenner posted a selfie with "this was an accident???" written over her eyebrows. She then uploaded another Instagram Story on a FaceTime call with her pal Bieber with a close-up of their eyebrows.

Jenner was quick to shut rumours down, writing: "this is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! You guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly."





Gomez later announced she was temporarily parting ways with social media, saying she's "too old for this."

During a TikTok live stream, Gomez said she'll be "taking a second from social media because this is a little silly."

"I'm 30 and too old for this. But I love you so much and I'll see you guys sooner than later," she continued. "I'm just gonna take a break from everything."

According to Social Blade data, Jenner's Instagram following started its decline on Wednesday (22 February) with a notable drop off of 124,711 followers.

The next day saw a further decline of 38,578, followed by -49,631 on Friday (24 February).

At the time of writing, around 700,000 fans had unfollowed the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

Indy100 reached out to Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber's rep for comment.

