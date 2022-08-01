England made history after winning the Women's Euro 2022 final against Germany and the internet has been flooded with congratulatory messages from celebrities, including Shania Twain.

It's the first major trophy England has won since 1966, and it took two goals with one of them being scored in extra time to secure the victory in the game at Wembley Stadium that ended 2-1 to the tournament hosts.

The country-pop legend, famous for her 90s power anthem such as 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman' took Twitter to share her empowering messages for the squad.

"You know these women will have had to fight for respect from the first moment they picked up the ball," Twain tweeted and then added her iconic lyrics (with a little added expletive):

"Let's f**king go girls!"

In the tweet, the Canadian also included a picture of the England players celebrating as well as a photo of the Wembley crowd and an on-screen stat that said there were 87,192 in attendance - passing the record number of any previous men's or women's games for a Euros match.

Ex-England footballer and music producer, Hannah Wants loved how the team's achievement was being recognised by the music star and responded: "This is what I dream of when I was a 'professional' footballer playing in the premier league."

"Women's football has made HUG MOVES and can be a girl's reality not just a dream.

"I LOVE TO SEE IT and I'm proud to have played a part of the movement over the years," she added.

While Twain also has the classic song That's Don't Impress Me Much, it was clear she was impressed with the Lionesses, and fans of the two loved this crossover.

















With the Woman's World Cup happening in Australia and New Zealand next year, an empowering Shania Twain footy anthem would be the dream.

