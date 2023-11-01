Heidi Klum has unveiled her 2023 Halloween costume at her annual New York party - and she's totally stolen the show, as usual.

Off the back of last year's worm look, the model this year opted for something big and bold, that involved 10 Cirque du Soleil to bring it to life on the red carpet.

Klum dressed as the head and neck of a peacock, while those with her represented each of its feathers, creating an incredible illusion.

We didn't expect any less.

