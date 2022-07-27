Shawn Mendes announced he would be canceling the rest of his US, UK, and European tour for mental health - and fans responded with overwhelming support.

Mendes, 23, posted a text photo to his social media telling fans he had been struggling while on hisWonder: The World Tour and needed to take some time off.

"I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away," Mendes wrote.

The last time the Wonder singerWondersinger toured was 2019 for his self-titled album Shawn Mendes.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



Mendes had previously canceled 12 shows since he kicked off his tour in June in Portland, Oregon citing his struggle with mental health.

"We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority," Mendes wrote.

The singer-songwriter told fans he would be taking time to "ground myself and come back stronger".

In response to his post, fans sent an outpouring of love and support to the singer who has been open about his struggle with anxiety.

"Love you, take care of yourself whenever you’re ready to be back, we’ll be there singing so loud with you," a fan account wrote.

"Don’t worry, take care of yourself, we will always be by your side no matter what. Sometimes it all gets a little too much, you taught us that. We really miss you, and we hope that your sun will rise soon. You take care of all of us every day in difficult moments," another fan said.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

