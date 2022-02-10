Snoop Dogg reveals he Is "thrilled" to acquire former label

Snoop Dogg is "thrilled" to acquire Death Row Records from MNRK Music Group.

"It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me," he said in a statement.

The terms of the deal are unknown, but the rapper is believed to be getting some of the label's music rights.

Death Row Records was founded in 1992 and had fellow prominent artists like Snoop, Tupac Shakur and Dr. Dre.

