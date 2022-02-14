Video

Celebs react to the Super Bowl halftime show

The Super Bowl LVI's halftime show has been considered "the greatest halftime show ever" by celebrities on Twitter.

"THAT WAS A BOMB OF RADICAL LOVE THANK YOU #SuperBowl HALFTIME SHOW!! Incredible!! That's what it's all about," Lady Gaga wrote.

Comedian and actress Aisha Tyler also spoke on Eminem taking the knee during the performance.

"Calling attention to injustice is ALWAYS appropriate," she wrote.

super bowl
