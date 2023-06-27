Stormzy becomes latest celebrity to buy a football club

South London rapper Stormzy has become the latest celebrity to become the owner of a sports team after buying part of his hometown club AFC Croydon Athletic.

Alongside Crystal Palace footballer, Wilfried Zaha, and the former head of player care at Palace, Danny Young, the trio has agreed a deal to buy the non-League club.

According to a statement, “the consortium will own, operate and develop their childhood hometown football club”.

The statement continued: “While completion is subject to legislative and governance procedures, the three consortium members are excited about developing a community asset in the borough that gave them their own opportunities.

“They hope to take the entire community on this exciting journey with them.”

Stormzy and Zaha made the announcement on their respective social media pages, with many left excited about the opportunities it may bring for AFC Croydon Athletic which currently competes in the Combined Counties League Premier South Division in the ninth tier of English football.

Many of their fans praised them for investing in their local community as South Londoners, with Stormzy born and raised in Croydon and Zaha growing up in the area.

“Investing in youth,” one Instagrammer praised, adding some raised hands emojis.

Another wrote: “Giving back to the ends. Love to see it.”

Someone else commented: “Black excellence.”

With the acquisition, Stormzy and Zaha become two of many celebrities who have begun to invest in the sporting world, as Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney famously bought Wrexham football club and recently acquired a stake in the F1 team Alpine.

