Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney who own Wrexham Football Club are now making waves in motorsport after buying a stake in Formula One team Alpine.

The pair are part of a group that also includes fellow Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan, other investors include Otro Capital and RedBird Capital Partners who have made the $200m (approximately £157m) investment.

While Reynolds and McElhenney will their stake through Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Investments vehicle as per Deadline.

This sum represents a 24 per cent stake in the team, and the deal values the British and French-based Alpine Racing, at about £706m, according to the BBC.

Alpine, whose drivers are Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, currently sit fifth in the constructors’ championship and so far this season have achieved one podium finish with Esteban Ocon coming third in the Monaco Grand Prix.

Ocon currently sits ninth in the drivers’ championship, with his teammate Pierre Gasly in tenth.

"This association is an important step to enhance our performance at all levels," Alpine chief executive Laurent Rossi said of the investment.

Of course, Reynolds and McElhenney are no strangers to investing in a sports team after they bought Wrexham Football Club back in 2021, and this season the Welsh side won promotion to the Football League for the first time in 15 years and reached the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Since the news of this deal broke, F1 fans have been reacting to the news with many hoping for an F1 x Deadpool collaboration...

This surely means, we'll be seeing Reynolds and McElhenney at an F1 race soon...

