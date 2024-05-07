Sydney Sweeney's Met Gala look gets her compared to Billie Eilish

Actress Sydney Sweeney has grabbed everyone's attention after she arrived at the Met Gala in a dramatic blue dress and a striking black bob.

Sweeney was spotted leaving her hotel earlier in the evening, and heading to venue, where some of the biggest names in the world have already walked the red carpet.

Sweeney has grown in fame in recent years after her role as Cassie in the HBO show Euphoria, with her co-star Zendaya acting as co-chair for this years Met Gala. And just like Zendaya, Sweeney is getting a lot of love for this look.

But Sweeney's look caused her to get mistaken for another previous Met Gala attendee: Billie Eilish. Likely due to Sweeney's unexpected new hairstyle.

The actress has unintentionally got caught up in the recent 'wokeness' culture war, after right-wingers claimed her dress "ended wokeness". Whether they'll say the same about this dress, we'll see, but safe to say the internet is already loving it.

