Read Sydney Sweeney's own thoughts on her body before claiming she 'ended wokeness'

Sydney Sweeney has become the subject of right-wing discourse about her appearance but her thoughts about her own body make for sobering reading.

After her debut hosting Saturday Night Live, some right-wing figures took it upon themselves to claim that Sweeney’s outfit proved “wokeness” is over.

Sweeney wore a low-cut dress that highlighted her chest, sparking a confusing debate over the way women dress, its relationship to apparent “wokeness” and liberal VS conservative beliefs.

It was not the first time the 26-year-old Sweeney’s appearance has been scrutinised, but, the actress herself has previously addressed her body and how she used to feel “uncomfortable” in her skin.

In an interview with Glamour UK, Sweeney revealed that when she was younger, she didn’t feel comfortable in her curvy figure and used to intentionally cover up.

Sweeney explained: “When I was in high school, I used to feel uncomfortable about how big my boobs were and I used to say that when I turned 18, I was going to get a boob job to make them smaller.

“And my mom told me: ‘Don’t do it. You’ll regret it in college.’ And I’m so glad I didn’t. I like them. They’re my best friends.”

The actress encouraged women to embrace their figures and to try and feel empowered and confident in themselves.

“Flaunt what you got. Own it. Love them. I went through that process of covering my body up at such a young age, but once I became more confident with myself, [it changed],” she continued:

Sweeney added: “I want to show girls that it’s amazing and beautiful and empowering to have the bodies that we have. Everybody’s body is beautiful. When you are confident and you’re happy within, it really shows to other people.”

It seems the discourse around Sweeney’s body is continuing following her SNL appearance, after the Canadian publication National Post published a comment piece about the “politics” of beauty titled: "Wokeness is no match for Sydney Sweeney's undeniable beauty."

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings