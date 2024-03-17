Sydney Sweeney is one of the most talked-about names in Hollywood at the moment, and her mere appearance on Saturday Night Live has the power to get right-wingers spouting nonsense.

Her body and clothing have become the subject of problematic discussion online too, as some took it upon themselves to claim that Sweeney’s outfit proved “wokeness” is over after she made her debut hosting Saturday Night Live a few weeks ago.

Now, following a reported spike in people searching for “Sydney Sweeney leak” online after her time hosting the show, people have been warned that false links claiming to contain nude images of Sweeney could lead to downloading malware.

Cyber security firm Malwarebyte has warned that people being redirected to certain sites risk clicking on an “unwanted browser extension or a malicious program”.

Experts at Malwarebyte said: “Your browser may be redirected to Waufooke.com due to malware infection on your device, push notifications from malicious sites, or by being redirected from another website you visited. Less reputable sites may display malicious ads that redirect your browser to Waufooke.com in order to generate advertising revenue.

“If this happens, you should close the page and consider installing an ad blocker, like AdGuard, to block these types of ads. If you continue to see pop-ups from Waufooke.com, it is possible that your computer is infected with a malicious program, and you should scan your device for adware and remove it.”

Meanwhile, Sweeney recently spoke about the DMs she receives on a daily basis and, unsurprisingly, she described them as being “not a safe space”.

