Sydney Sweeney has responded to toxic messages from cruel internet users in an incredibly defiant way, sharing footage of herself taking part in intense training for an upcoming role.

Many of her fans rushed to the comments to share messages of support – and people are pointing out that if Sydney Sweeney is facing trolling, then none of us stand a chance…

Sweeney’s body being discussed on public platforms is something the actress has had to deal with before – in fact, she previously opened up about her body being “politicised” after her Saturday Night Live outfit became a right-wing talking point.

Now, the Euphoria and White Lotus star has responded to dozens of negative comments about her appearance by posting footage of her taking part in gruelling boxing training for an upcoming role.









Sweeney is playing former boxer Christy Martin – and she used footage of herself in the gym to hit back at a series of toxic messages about her body.

The post begins with screenshots of the cruel messages, which saw one say “Without artifice (makeup, filter, and photoshop) she is really ugly!” and another asking if she “dove into a pool full of donuts and chips?”.

The video then cuts to Sweeney working out in the gym, showing the kinds of intense sessions she’s been undertaking over recent times.









Back in October, Sweeney broke the news she was playing the famous boxer and showed her physical transformation for the role after the story had been initially broken by paparazzi photos.

“Well, the cat’s out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes, so here’s a little [behind-the-scenes] from my film I’m working on right now,” Sweeney wrote.

“Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman—a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring.

“Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all. more to come soon.”

Sweeney recently candidly slammed female empowerment in Hollywood as "fake" and claiming it doesn't exist, with the 27-year-old implying it was all a façade.

