Sydney Sweeney reveals what she receives in her DMs: "Its not a safe space"

Sydney Sweeney has spoken about the DMs she receives on a daily basis and, unsurprisingly, she’s described them as being “not a safe space”.

Sweeney is one of the biggest names in Hollywood right now, and it’s led to her becoming the subject of plenty of right-wing discourse online.

Her body and decisions on what she wears, too, have become the subject of problematic discussion as some took it upon themselves to claim that Sweeney’s outfit proved “wokeness” is over after she made her debut hosting Saturday Night Live a few weeks ago.

The 26-year-old reflected on how frequently she was subjected to objectification by people in her DMs during her speaker session at the South By Southwest festival.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images





Responding to an audience question, Sweeney said: “My DMs are not a safe space. There is no respect in those.”

It’s not just in her DMs that Sweeney finds her body being openly discussed, either.

Slate magazine was hit with a three-word community note after posting an article on Twitter/X with the caption: “It needs to be said: Sydney Sweeney's boobs are not that big.”

The note simply read: "Yes they are."





Speaking about hosting SNL during the same event, Sweeney also said: “It was terrifying, guys. It was so scary. My mouth dried up. I’m having panic attacks thinking about it. But it was so fun."

The actress herself has previously addressed her body and how she used to feel “uncomfortable” in her skin.

In an interview with Glamour UK, Sweeney revealed that when she was younger, she didn’t feel comfortable in her curvy figure and used to intentionally cover herself up.

