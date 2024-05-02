SZA issues warning to Australian fans following 'crazy' behaviour at concert

SZA issued a warning to fans at her show in Australia due to their "crazy" behaviour.

The 'Kill Bill' singer played her first night at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Tuesday (April 30) where concert footage shows fans in the crowd throwing items towards SZA on stage.

Some of the items thrown included shoes and smartphones, according to concertgoers, as per Daily Mail.

This caused SZA to address the crowd and call them out for their actions - "I will leave," she warned while holding an item that was launched at her.

"Do not throw up any cell phones, I'm a person. That's crazy."

Following the show, fans took to social media to call out the people who were throwing things at SZA, as one person said: "...you lot should be ashamed of yourselves."

One also referenced a scuffle that broke out in general admission during the show too.









This is the latest instance of an artist getting objects thrown at them during their concerts as various musicians such as Taylor Swift, Bebe Rexha, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, and Kelsea Ballerini have similarly experienced this at their shows.

Often, fans will throw items at the artist to gain their attention, but many agree that things have gone too far in recent years, with people putting it down to a lack of concert etiquette since the Covid pandemic lockdowns ended.

“We all said that crowds would be more rambunctious, disorderly, and energetic after people came out of being cooped up," Paul Wertheimer, a crowd safety manager told The Guardian back in June last year.

He added: “When crowds get rowdy, people can feel anonymous, and that leads them to do antisocial, dangerous things."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.