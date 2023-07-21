Obama releases summer playlist featuring SZA, Ice Spice, and Nicki Minaj

Barack Obama has released his annual summer playlist, and as ever, it's full of surprising additions no one could've predicted.

SZA, Ice Spice, and Nicki Minaj take centre-stage on the list alongside the likes of classic artists including Stevie Wonder, and Otis Redding.

Janelle Monae's song about threesomes, 'I Only Have Eyes for 42' also made the list, which the singer responded to on Instagram, writing: “Barack know what’s up!”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter