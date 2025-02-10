'Psychic' Tate McRae guesses the exact Super Bowl score in resurfaced video

Singer Tate McRae has left fans baffled after appearing to correctly guess the exact score and outcome of the Super Bowl - but there’s a catch.

Last night (9 February), the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl. It was the second time in three years that the two teams had met there.

The first time around in 2023, the Chiefs won by 35 - 38. But at the 2025 Super Bowl, they were convincingly beaten by the Eagles, 40 - 22.

Remarkably, a resurfaced clip online showed McRae predicting an Eagles win with a scoreline of 40 - 22, however, the clip was a prediction for the 2023 game.

In the clip, McRae could be seen with a Philadelphia Eagles sticker on her face as she went on to give her prediction, first asking, “This is football, right?”

“I think it's going to be, wait, 70 and… no. It’s going to be 40 and 22.” McRae said. When asked who the winner was going to be, she said: “Obviously, the... obviously Philly!”

Fans have now labelled her psychic because, two years on, the result came true in 2025 with the exact score that she had predicted.

“To the EXACT numbers too,” one impressed fan wrote.

Another wrote: “She’s a psychic.”

Someone else said: “Sister saw deep into the future.”

Predictably, people began asking her to look into the future for other things.

One person said: “Ask for the release date of GTA 6 next.”





Another asked: “GIRL WHO IS MY HUSBAND.”

The Super Bowl itself also threw up lots of talking points, as US President Donald Trump claimed his MAGA fans booed Taylor Swift , while Kendrick Lamar’s Drake shoutout during his half-time show became an instant meme.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings