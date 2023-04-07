Taylor Lautner baffled as to how an obscure Twilight line has become a TikTok meme

Taylor Lautner has revealed his thoughts on his iconic "Where the hell have you been loca?" line from Twilight:: New Moon (2009) going viral on TikTok - and safe to say he's baffled by the attention it's received.

The 31-year-old actor played Jacob Black who can shapeshift into a wolf in the film franchise and recently made an appearance at Comic Con Liverpool.

During a Q&A at the event, Lautner was asked for his thoughts on one particular piece of dialogue where Jacob greets Bella that has gone viral on TikTok.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"See that whole thing I was kind of confused by because I'm going to sound like an old person here and I'm getting up there..." Lautner said before admitting he's not actually on the app himself.

"But I'm not on TikTok you know I just I'm not kept up with the times per se..."

However, he recalled a fan interaction from a year or two ago where he was asked to say the popular line.

"I just - whenever this was, probably I don't a year or two ago - I would just start walking the street and people would come up to me and say 'Can you say where the hell you been loca?'

"And I'm like, 'What?'

Though Lautner said the quote as requested by the fan, albeit a tad confused from the interaction - which makes sense considering he had forgotten this line was in the film.





@veganfamilyadventures Taylor Lautner, Comic Con Liverpool, April 2023 #taylorlautner #bellawherethehellhaveyoubeenloca #twilight #twilightsaga #teamjacob

"Honestly, I forgot that was even a line in the movie," he admitted. "And it's not like it's an important line and it just blew up and became this thing and I have no idea why but people love it."

"Now I get it, I mean I don't really get it... I get it," Lautner added, laughing with the audience.

After this, Lautner revealed one of his favourite lines from the films.

"I feel like 'I'm hotter than you' has always been my go-to favourite [line]," prompting cheers and an applause from the crowd.

In the comments section of the video posted by @veganfamilyadventures, fans shared their thoughts on Lautner's reaction

One person said: "It's not AN important line in the movie. It's the MOST important line."

"It's THE ONLY LINE that matters," another person said.

Someone else added: "'What a marshmellow' is my personal favourite [line]."

"He's so real. I love him," a fourth person commented.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.