A new documentary is set to be released about the cancelled Taylor Swift Eras tour dates in Vienna, Austria, after authorities were informed of a terrorist plot.

In 2024, the pop star was meant to take to the stage at the Ernst Happel Stadium from August 8-10, to perform to a total of more than 200,000 fans.

But these shows were cancelled when it was revealed a planned jihadist attack at the event was uncovered Austrian authorities, with the help of a tip-off from US intelligence.

Swift herself later took to social media on August 21 to address the cancelled Austria shows and why she hadn't posted an earlier message for the affected fans.

“The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows,” the singer said. “But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives,” she explained: “In cases like this one, ‘silence’ is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it’s right to."

Defendants in handcuffs are escorted to the courtroom by justice officers as the verdict in a trial over a plot to attack a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna is awaited at a court in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, on May 28, 2026. Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP via Getty Images

The documentary "Taylor Swift Wien" (working title and “Wien” is the German word for Vienna) will focus on “two vastly different youth subcultures: the inclusive, empowered world of the Swifties and a realm of toxic masculinity, fueled by online radicalization and a desperate need for validation," as per the synopsis.

In terms of the narrative structure, the doc will look at various viewpoints such as secret services' race to prevent the attack, the community of Vienna Swifties, as well as the perpetrator of the planned attack, a 19-year-old Austrian citizen of North Macedonian descent who sworn allegiance to the Islamic State, as reported by Variety.

"Taylor Swift Wien" is set air on German broadcaster ZDF in October next year, where international rollout will then happen.

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