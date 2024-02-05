Taylor Swift covers mouth at Grammys to avoid repeat of Golden Globes moment

Taylor Swift took extra precautions on Sunday (4 February) by covering her mouth at the Grammys during a conversation with Jack Antonoff.

Social media lip readers were on standby during the ceremony to see whether they could capture any gossip following the Golden Globes drama.

For the blissfully unaware, viewers believed they caught Selena Gomez speaking about Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet at the awards last month.

"I asked for a picture with him and she said no," they speculated, with claims that Keyleigh Sperry asked: "With Timothee?"

Swift and Sperry's jaws then dropped.

However, a source shut down rumours by exclusively telling PEOPLE Gomez "was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothee or Kylie."

This time around, Swift opted to cover her face with her fan, with one viewer joking: "Not Taylor holding the fan in front of her face while talking to Jack. Girl learned from the Globes."

Another added: "Taylor brought a fan to hide her mouth when she is talking to people at the table."

A third humoured: "Haaaaa Taylor Swift covering her mouth with her fan so the internet can't lip read her business."

Elsewhere, Swifties were ecstatic to learn the star bagged the award for the Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights.

She also revealed a big secret she's been hiding for two years.

"My brand new album comes out April 19. It's called The Tortured Poets Department," she revealed.

Backstage, Swift shared a post to social media writing: "All’s fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19."

