Could Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift be about to get engaged? Every hint from the couple

She's the biggest pop star in the world, and he's an NFL icon, so when news broke that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were in a relationship, pop culture fanatics lost their minds.

The couple first started dating back in 2023 and have been very public in their love and support for one another, with Kelce attending Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour shows, and Swift watching on at Kelce's football games.

It was widely reported that the songs "'So High School' and 'The Alchemy' from Swift's latest album The Tortured Poets Department are about her relationship with Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs player even joined Swift on stage as a backup dancer at one of her Eras Tour shows at Wembley.

Two years into their romance, and engagement rumours continue to grow - here is every hint from the couple that suggests a proposal could be on the horizon

Swift was spotted wearing a diamond infinity ring

Engagement rumours were sparked when Swift was spotted sporting a diamond infinity ring during a Nobu dinner with Kelce and her parents in January earlier this year.

Of course, Swifties soon responded by noting how infinity rings are considered to be a "pre-engagement ring" as a "promise" for a future engagement.

(Although her fans have highlighted the fact the singer has been wearing an infinity symbol as an Easter egg pre-Kelce since 2017).

"Inside" sources suggest proposal is pending

While it should probably be taken with a pinch of salt, according to one insider source from The Daily Mail, it's not a matter of if but when concerning Kelce popping the question.

"Everyone is just waiting for Travis to ask her parents for her hand in marriage, her parents will say yes, and they can't wait for them to get engaged," said the insider. "Nothing seems to be imminent, but it will 100 per cent happen. Taylor and Travis are treating this relationship as their last relationship, and when they get engaged, when they get married and when they start a family, it will be exactly when it is meant to happen."

Apparently, Kelce has a great relationship with the singer's parents, describing it as "beyond compare."

"There is a lot that Taylor has been able to see of the person Travis is by the way he treats family, and she just loves it," they continued.

The source continued by mentioning that the A-listers and thinking about having a family of their own.

"When they start a family of their own, she knows that it will be perfect because she has seen it firsthand that he puts in the work to be such a family man," they said.

Kelce's wedding cake shirt

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kelce got the engagement theories into overdrive when he stepped out at the Amazon 2025 Upfront event in May, wearing a Marni t-shirt with a graphic which looks just like a wedding cake - is he trying to tell us something?

Stepping away from the spotlight

Although much of their relationship has been very public, with Kelce even joining Swift on stage at one of her Eras Tour shows, the couple have still been spotted out together but has been much more low-key lately - is this the quiet before some big news delivered in the form of a diamond ring?

“Taylor plans to stay in and hibernate [with Travis] for a while,” says source told US Weekly at the end of last year. “They want to do ‘normal things’ as a couple.”

Another source noted: “Taylor and Travis are eager to spend quality time together because [that’s when] the little nuances about someone’s personality and habits come into play. They will learn so much about each other.”

The "Taylor and Travis Kelce" wedding invite

Swift and Kelce may not have attended NFL star Cole Kmet's wedding to Emily Jarosz in June, but that didn't stop them from making headlines and sparking marriage rumours.

That's because Chicago wedding planner Ellie Nottoli shared a snap of an envelope invitation with "Taylor and Travis Kelce" on Table 13 (Swift's lucky number), HELLO! reported at the time.

Meanwhile, the Swift and Kelce did attend Travis' cousin Tanner Corum's wedding in Tennessee last month, indicating how close Swift is with her boyfriend's family.

Elsewhere, Travis Kelce speaks about Taylor Swift buying her masters back, and Taylor Swift makes surprise confession about 'Reputation (TV)'.

