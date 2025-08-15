Taylor Swift gives her best advice to live by as she releases new album

Swifties rejoiced yesterday after the New Heights Podcast treated them to two whole hours of Taylor Swift spilling the tea on her new album, relationship with Travis Kelce and advice for not sweating the small stuff.

Speaking about how she blocks out negativity in the media and on the internet, Swift said: "Think of your energy as if it's expensive, as if it's like a luxury item, not everyone can afford it."

The pop star made her first ever podcast appearance to announce her brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl will be out on October 3.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings