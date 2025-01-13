A crew member who worked on Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” has shared the handwritten letter the singer wrote for them along with an eye-watering bonus.

On 8 December, the pop singer wrapped up her record-breaking world tour in Vancouver, Canada, after more than a year and a half on the road.

Reports claim an estimated 10.1 million people attended the tour, which Swift herself called the “ most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date ”.

The star is rumoured to have handed out around $197 million in bonuses to staff and crew who worked on the tour, and now one of those people has shared the note Swift hand-wrote to them informing them of how much they were getting.

The note, penned to a person named Robert, read: “Thank you for you superb work on the U.S. leg of The Eras Tour!! Your well-deserved bonus is $100,000. Love, Taylor.”

Fans praised the star for her generosity after the letter was shared on social media.

“Rich and generous queen,” one fan wrote.

Another claimed: “Say whatever you want but your fave ain’t doing this.”

Someone else added: “I aspire to be rich enough to give this much money to others who need it.”

“And people have the audacity to say she's greedy,” one Instagrammer wrote.

At the end of the tour, dancer Jan Ravnik reflected in an emotional post about the tour and thanked Swift for “ changing my life ”.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings