It’s the end of an Era, with Taylor Swift bringing a close to her record breaking Eras tour after a year and a half on the road - and dancer Jan Ravnik has been reflecting on being one of its breakout stars.

Swift toured the globe, visiting five continents since the tour started in May 2023 and performing 149 shows in what has set the record as the highest-grossing concert tour of all time .

The singer handed out $197 million in bonuses to everyone working on the Eras Tour recently, and Swift wasn’t the only person involved in the tour to go viral, either.

Fans will remember Ravnik becoming one of the most talked-about people on the internet overnight back in 2023 after sparking a huge reaction with his eye-catching performance during ‘Lavender Haze’ which involved a seductive, ladder-heavy routine.









Now, the dancer who took part in the huge tour with Swift has thanked the singer for ‘changing his life’ in an emotional post – as well as jokingly confirming that "the ladder and I have mutually decided to part ways professionally”.

Ravnik wrote: "However, we remain on good terms. It’s currently in a quiet retirement community (a.k.a. my living room), helping me paint walls and hang shelves. We ask for privacy and understanding during this heartfelt transition.”

He added: "I still can’t find the words to fully describe what I’m feeling. It’s like there’s this weight in my chest, a mix of gratitude, love and sadness, because saying ‘thank you’ just doesn’t seem enough.”









"I never imagined I’d be performing in front of sold out stadiums across the globe. Night after night, I got to share the stage with the most dedicated, creative, and passionate people. From my fellow dancers who inspired me to be better every day, to the band and bgv, the crew, and everyone behind the scenes who made the magic happen."

The pop star's bass player Amos Heller also penned a heartfelt tribute to Swift recently after the huge tour came to an end.

