Taylor Swift rewards her Eras Tour truck drivers with $100,000 bonus each

Taylor Swift has reportedly expressed her gratitude to the truck drivers working on her Eras Tour by giving each of them a $100,000 bonus.

The 33-year-old singer is currently on her record-breaking tour which has earned an estimated $300 million in gross revenue, as per Pollstar.

Last year, Billboard estimated that Swift's tour would gross $590 million over the course of 52 tour dates.

With this huge financial success, Swift has used the fortune to reward her truckers who are responsible for transporting her equipment and staging around the country.

Each of the 50 truck drivers were given $100,000 each ahead of Swift's show in Santa Clara on Saturday, which adds up to $5 million in total for the "end-of-the-tour" bonuses, both TMZand Entertainment Tonightreported.

Plus, bonuses were also handed out to other people on her tour crew such as her band members, dancers, lighting and sound technicians, caterers and others.

. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Though the amount paid to the other members remains unclear, TMZ reported that it was a "very generous amount."

Altogether it is thought that The Eras tour could be the highest-grossing tour of all time, earning a massive $1 billion in sales.

It's been a record-breaking year for Swift who also became the first woman to have four albums in the top 10 of the Billboard charts.

She also became the first female artist in history to surpass 93 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Elsewhere, tickets for Swift's Eras Tour LA shows are on sale for $11,000, while the singer also sparked a meme frenzy with an August post.

