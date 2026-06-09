The New York Knicks ’ 13-game win streak came to an end and there’s only one person people are blaming – Donald Trump .

Game three of the NBA Finals series between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs took place on the Knicks’ home turf of Madison Square Garden arena on Monday (8 June) night.

Heading there with a 2-0 lead, many were hopeful of the team stretching their winning streak to 14 games – but that was until president Trump decided he was going to watch.

Trump’s attendance at the game caused major disruption to New Yorkers and basketball fans wanting to revel in the positive vibes thus far, as roads around the stadium were closed, TSA-style security for ticket holders caused huge backlogs to get inside the arena and watch parties outside MSG were cancelled.

For this reason, people are blaming Trump for breaking the Knicks’ winning streak as he’s accused of ruining “everything he touches”.

“Trump really is the kiss of death,” one critic wrote.

Another suggested: “It's his fault.”

Someone else pointed out: “It’s actually incredible the extent to which he ruins everything he touches. Knicks’ first loss since April 23.”

“What’s the opposite of a Midas Touch?” asked one person.

Another commented: “Trump really attended the game and the Knicks lost. Everyone saw this coming.”

One person said: “Trump shows up and all of a sudden the Knicks 13 game winning streak ends.”

“Add the Knicks playoff winning streak to the long list of things Trump has ruined. Smh,” wrote another.

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