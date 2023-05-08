Taylor Swift fans are convinced that they've figured out her next big surprise

Taylor Swift is currently performing her Era's tour dates and recently announced Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is coming - but Swifties are convinced the popstar has another surprise up her sleeve in the form of a memoir.

The 33-year-old does enjoy sprinkling Easter eggs into her work for fans to figure what's coming next, and as a successful songwriter it doesn't seem too farfetched that Swift could one day use her writing talents in a different creative format.

So here's everything you need to know about the latest fan theory.

Bookstore speculates about new book

It all began when Good Neighbor Bookstore, an independent bookstore in New York posted on TikTok (@goodneighborbooks) about information he learned from a publisher about a new book that's coming out but remains a mystery as it what it is about.



"Hi neighbour, I tread lightly into the world of Taylor Swift conspiracy theories and I am not here to tell you that on July 9 Taylor Swift has a book coming out because I don't know that to be true," he said.

"Here's what I do know to be true, that on July 9 there is a book coming out that the publishers are not yet ready to tell us what that book is, they've going to tell us on June 13.

The book is also 544 pages, as he showed the calculation of adding these digits up equals 13 on-screen and added the book is described as "non political" and "fun," as well as having a "global appeal" which does skewer to "younger audiences."

However, this video has since been deleted as the TikToker explained he took the post down "at the request of the publisher," though duets from Swifties still remain.

Lack of promotion

According to Good Neighbor Bookstore details about the mystery book will be revealed on June 13 less than a month before the July 9 release date.

So perhaps it could a Swift memoir since given her global stardom and dedicated fanbase, the book would be an instant hit and so wouldn't need that much promotion for it to be successful.

Swift's 'Dear Reader' reference on recent post

A recent post of Swift's was the mentioned, where she announced the release date of July 9 for 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and in this statement, the words that fans particularly picked up on were "Dear Reader, it will finally be."





Perhaps this is simply just a references to the bonus track song 'Dear Reader' from Swift's latest album 'Midnights' 3 a.m edition since her other song 'Mine' from Speak Now also got a mention too.

Reddit post

Elsewhere Swifties have gone into overdrive with their sleuthing as one fan posted to Reddit possible information about a memoir in the form of a screenshot of the information from the mystery title's publisher, Macmillan.









The July 9 release date

With the release date of the mystery book being released on July 9, this is a significant date since it is mentioned in her song 'Last Kiss' from her 'Speak Now' album.

The lyrics to the song are:

"I do recall now the smell of the rain / Fresh on the pavement, I ran off the plane / That July 9th, the beat of your heart / It jumps through your shirt / I can still feel your arms."

It's 13 years since 'Speak Now' was released

We all know Swift's favourite number is 13, so putting out a memoir 13 years after the release of 'Speak Now' an album she wrote solely on her own could be some kind of sign.

The number 13 also popped up for the short film for her song 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version)' which Swift filmed, wrote and directed, starring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink which shows a tumultuous relationship ending.

In the 'All Too Well: The Short Film' the main character 13 years on is played by Swift who can be seen reading a memoir about her life experience. YouTube/Taylor Swift





For one of the final scenes, there's a time jump forward (13 years later) where Swift plays an older version of Sink's character who is now a published author with the book being the same name as the song about her life experience and reads it to an audience in a book store.

Guess we will have to wait until July 9 to see if there is any truth to their Swift book theories.

