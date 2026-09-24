Was Taylor Swift wearing her engagement ring in 'Patient Zero' cover art?

Taylor Swift has announced she's releasing new music - but there's one detail in the announcement fans have noticed and have questions about.

The singer announced her new single 'Patient Zero', along with The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, a deluxe edition of her 2025 album which includes four brand-new songs.

In classic style, Swift had been teasing the news ahead of the announcement with various Easter eggs on social media, previous music video, and even in her cameo sketch appearance at the 2026 Emmys.

“I’ve been impatiently waiting to tell you that my brand new single ‘Patient Zero’ will be out on September 25 (!!!!!!!!!!!!) and it’s available to pre-order now on my website for 24 hours,” Swift wrote on Instagram.

Fans have been pre-ordering 'Patient Zero' CDs, which include three alternate covers and eagle-eyed Swifties noticed her 10-carat engagement ring - or is it?

Well, whether or not the ring Swift is wearing in the photos is her actual engagement ring is up for debate.

In 2025, Travis Kelce proposed to Swift with old mine-cut diamond ring designed by jeweler Kindred Lubeck of Artifex in collaboration with the NFL player.

But in the new cover artwork, Swift appears to be wearing a silver band with a square stone.

On social media, fans have been questioning whether Swift swapped out her engagement ring for the photoshoot.

One person said, "This isn’t her real engagement ring because that one is gold and this ring on the cover is very clearly silver. It also doesn’t have all the engraving on the band like her real one does."

"The photo is smooth and silver, her engagement ring is gold & engraved. They are very much two different rings!" a second person wrote.

"Who is gonna tell miss swift that that is in fact not her engagement ring," a third person added.

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