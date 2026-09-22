Taylor Swift is known for dropping Easter eggs and leaving hints about upcoming music releases - and Swifties are convinced new music is coming soon.

More specifically, they believe that Swift will be releasing a re-recording of her 2006 self-titled debut album, Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) or otherwise nicknamed as Debut TV.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the original album's release, so what better time to celebrate the record than releasing the Taylor's Version?

Here is a round up of all the clues fans reckon are hinting at this speculated release:

What we already know...

Musician Taylor Swift performs onstage during the first ever Academy Of Country Music New Artists' Show Party for a Cause, benefiting the ACM Charitable Fund held at the MGM Grand Ballroom, MGM Grand Conference Center on May 14, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It isn't a secret that Swift has already completed re-recording her self-titled debut album, she shared the news in a 2025 letter where she announced she had finally bought back her masters.

"I’ve already completely re-recorded my entire debut album, and I really love how it sounds now. Those 2 albums can still have their moments to re-emerge when the time is right, if that would be something you guys would be excited about. But if it happens,

it won’t be from a place of sadness and longing for what I wish I could have. It will just be a celebration now," Swift wrote.

The update to Swift's website

Taylor Swift official website

Eagle-eyed fans noticed on the "My letter" section of the Taylor Swift official website, that a third page has been added underneath Taylor Swift’s masters letter.

Could this be hinting that something is coming?

Her fashion choices

YouTube/Taylor Swift

During an appearance at the Grammy Museum’s “The Icon Sessions with Taylor Swift: A 20-Year Retrospective?” event, Swift was wearing a green Dôen dress, and the shade of green is similar to the green aesthetic that is associated with her debut album.

In an interview at the event, Swift also talked about wanting to honor her country roots - and her debut album is arguably her most country sounding record.

“I’ve loved — and I think this can happen as you grow up — my country roots more and more,” Swift explained. “The further along this path I get, I want to honor them more and more, and I feel more and more tied and more loyal to them — the people that shaped who I am as an artist and as a writer.”

The Law & Order-themed Emmys skit

NBC

Swift filmed a Law & Order-themed skit at the 2026 Emmy Awards, she looked right at the camera and said, "Saccharide, Aries, From the Vineyard, North or South."

Now those words sound pretty random, but as we all know that is never the case as Swifties were on the case, and eventually discovered the phrases go together to create an anagram which appears to reveal the release date of Debut TV.

“Saccharide, Aries, From the Vineyard, North or South” translates to “MY FIRST RECORD’S RE-RECORD IS OUT NOV TEN.” The leftover letters then spell “HA HA HA HA.”

Meanwhile, some fans thought Swift said “Ares rather than "Aries,” but this doesn't mess up the anagram - instead it changes it to: “HI MY FIRST RECORD’S RE-RECORD IS OUT NOV TEN. AHAHAHA.”

Plus, fans also noticed the crime board which also appears to be full of Easter eggs which included a photo of a guitar with teardrops on it, referencing the track 'Teardrops on my Guitar' along with Tuesday at 8 a.m.

For reference, if you were wondering what day November 10 falls on... it's a Tuesday.

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