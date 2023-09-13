Attention Swifties... if you're looking to make your love for Taylor Swift a full-time job then you're in luck as USA Today and The USA Today Network’s newspaper The Tennessean are looking for a Taylor Swift reporter.

No doubt the chosen candidate will be writing about Swift's career, the Eras tour and of course the Easter eggs the star loves to hide for her fans to find, as well as Swiftie conspiracy theories.

In the role posted on September 12, the publication detailed why they are looking for a reporter to specifically focus on the global superstar.

“Swift’s fanbase has grown to unprecedented heights, and so has the significance of her music and growing legacy. We are looking for an energetic writer, photographer and social media pro who can quench an undeniable thirst for all things Taylor Swift with a steady stream of content across multiple platforms," it read.

USA Today and the The USA Today Network’s newspaper The Tennessean are looking for a Taylor Swift reporter. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

It's been quite the year for Swift, who is the world's biggest artist with her record-breaking Eras Tour in North America, becoming the first woman to break 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify, as well as announcing she's releasing an Eras Tour concert film with AMC Theatres and smashing ticket sale records at $26 million.

With all this in mind, the job description outlined what can be expected of the successful candidate.

"Seeing both the facts and the fury, the Taylor Swift reporter will identify why the pop star’s influence only expands, what her fanbase stands for in pop culture, and the effect she has across the music and business worlds.

"We are looking for a journalist with a voice — but not a bias — able to quickly cultivate a national audience through smart content designed to meet readers on their terms.”

As the Eras Tour is set to resume in South America in November this year, followed by Asia, Australia and Europe next year, the reporter will be covering all the important moments from the live shows.

This position is remote and can be based anywhere in the US, except for Alaska and Hawaii or based at our headquarters in McLean, VA, and international travel is also required in the role.

In terms of qualifications, The USA Today Network wants somebody with a minimum of five years of journalism experience.

Those interested in applying for the role will need to send a 1-2 page resume, a video cover letter explaining how they would approach the role, along with 4-8 samples of their work.

Good luck Swifties!

