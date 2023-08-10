The 'I am done with Taylor Swift' trend explained

With her Eras Tour, surprise songs and Easter eggs, Taylor Swift is always creating a buzz on the internet, and recently the phrase "I am done with Taylor Swift" has been trending.

But what does this mean?

Well, it seems some Swifties are puzzled by the trend too, as one person asked: "I’m so confused why is I AM DONE WITH TAYLOR SWIFT trending???"

"Just saw 'i am done with taylor swift' trending and i was so confused...." another person added.

Though it turns out this trend is about what surprise songs Swift plays each night on the Eras Tour, as Swifties who aren't in attendance find out she sang a favourite of theirs.

Some of the surprise songs recently include 'exile' from 'folklore', 'King of My Heart' and 'Dress' from 'Reputation', as well as 'New Romantics' from '1989' - the latter album which Swift has announced the date of the Taylor's Version re-record release later this year on October 27.

Elsewhere, Swift announced the release date for 1989 (Taylors Version) during her last LA show after performing at the SoFi Stadium for six nights, closing the US leg of her Eras Tour.

"Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you!" she wrote in an Instagram post with a photo of the new cover art.

"The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th."

The re-recorded album from 2014 will include the 21 songs from the original deluxe release along with five extra songs from The Vault which Swift described as "so insane.

