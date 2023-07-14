Man desperate for love uses Taylor Swift tickets to get date

A single man went to extreme measures on Tinder to try and secure a date – by showing off his spare Taylor Swift ticket.

The screenshot of the profile was shared online, which showed a webpage of him in the queue for pre-sale tickets for the Sydney show.

"Need a date for Taylor, thought I better start looking," he wrote in his Tinder bio.

Diehard fans flooded the post volunteering for tribute, with many calling it "genius."

One person wrote: "Even if his plan was to murder me, I would simply ask for him to wait until after (the concert). A win is a win."

A third added: "May have to resort to this to be fair."

Meanwhile, others weren't too impressed with the singleton's creative approach...



"It's so cute when they think we're stupid," one person wrote, highlighting that his screenshot did not necessarily mean he had gotten his hands on the tickets.

It comes after pre-sale tickets went live last week for Swift's hotly-anticipated tour – and fans were understandably nervous, birthing a string of memes online.

Earlier this year, Ticketmaster was forced to apologise to Taylor Swift and her fans after its website crashed.

"We apologise to the fans. We apologise to Ms Swift. We need to do better, and we will do better," Live Nation president Joe Berchtold told a Senate judiciary committee.

Senator Democratic Richard Blumenthal jumped in, referencing Swift’s hit 'Anti-Hero': "Ticketmaster should look in the mirror and say ‘I’m the problem, it’s me."

While Democratic US senator Amy Klobuchar, chair of the Senate antitrust committee referenced the song 'All Too Well' and Republican Senator Mike Lee took a line from Swift's hit 'Blank Space' to share his thoughts on limiting ticket reselling: "A lot of people seem to think that’s somehow a solution, I think it’s a 'nightmare dressed like a daydream'".

