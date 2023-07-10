26 of the best reactions to Taylor Swift fans getting presale tickets

UK presale tickets for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour when live today as Swifties who registered for the presale code were determined to book their place to see their favourite artist in concert.

Presale codes for the London Wembley Stadium and Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium shows were sent to those who preordered Swift's album Midnightsas thousands queued online via the Ticketmaster and AXS website at 11 am today (July 10).

This presale was also the chance for fans to see the presale prices for each type of ticket available, with seated ticket prices at Wembley ranging anywhere from £58.65 to £194.75.

General Admission was priced at £110.40 meanwhile Left and Right Front Standing will cost you £172.25.

For those wanting to fork out extra for VIP packages, the 'Its Been A Long Time Coming' package will set you back a whopping £662.40 each.

The 'Karma Is My Boyfriend' package costs £387.40 and the 'I Remember It All Too Well' package is £332.40.

The 'Ready for It' package is priced a £277.40, 'It's A Love Story' package is £222.40 and 'We Never Go Out Of Style' is £196.60.

(As of now, Edinburgh ticket prices have not been revealed).

Given how many American Swifties were left disappointed after the Ticketmaster sale in the US and how popular Swift is with the high demand for tickets, UK fans were understandably feeling nervous ahead of the presale.

Here are some of the best reactions:

























There were some happy Swifties who managed to secure tickets for their chosen tour date.





















Though also there were many left disappointed, noting that the Ticketmaster or AXS website crashed for them.

























Presales for different tour dates continue on to tomorrow (July 11) and Wednesday (July 12) here is a breakdown:

Tuesday 11 July 2023

11:00 BST - London, 22 June & Liverpool, 13 June

13:00 BST - London, 16 August & Liverpool, 14 June

15:00 BST - Liverpool, 15 June

Wednesday 12 July 2023

11:00 BST - London, 23 June

13:00 BST - London, 17 August

15:00 BST - Cardiff, 18 June

Spare a thought for those who are attempting to get tickets in the general sale...









General sale tickets are available to those who registered that interest last month, fans will find out by July 14 if they have been emailed an access code for a chance to get tickets or whether they've been put on a waitlist.

Here are the general sale tour dates and timings:

Monday 17 July 2023

11:00 - London, 21 June & Edinburgh, 7 June

13:00 - London, 15 August & Edinburgh, 8 June

15:00 - Edinburgh, 9 June

Tuesday 18 July 2023

11:00 - London, 22 June & Liverpool, 13 June

13:00 - London, 16 August & Liverpool, 14 June

15:00 - Liverpool, 15 June

Wednesday 19 July 2023

11:00 - London, 23 June

13:00 - London, 17 August

15:00 - Cardiff, 18 June

