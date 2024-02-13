What did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get up to at the Super Bowl after-party?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce partied into the early hours of Monday, following the Kansas City Chiefs' nail-biting Super Bowl victory.

The couple were spotted kissing and hugging one another in the VIP area at the celebratory bash that took place in XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

At around 2:15am, the pop star and football player arrived with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany and were also joined by Kelce's brother and Philadelphia Eagles player Jason, Swift's brother Austin and his girlfriend Sydney Ness.

Some of the other celebrities who were also at the party included actor Miles Teller, and his wife Keleigh Teller who is close friends with Swift.

She later posted a clip of the loved-up pair singing Swift's hit 'You Belong With Me' at each other from across the club.

@keleighteller Sometimes its just 🥹❤️🫶🏻 …Content incoming

During the star-studded party, both Swift and Kelce were filmed dancing together in the DJ booth as a remix of her hit song 'Love Story' played.

Ludacris, The Chainsmokers, Post Malone and Quavo were some of the acts that performed at the after-party.

Swift also posted a TikTok in which she revealed that her parents were also there for the festivities.

@taylorswift accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life

"It's a family and friends party they said," she wrote in a caption to the clip as she panned to her parents. "Bring your parents they said," she added, filming herself looking awkward.

She then conceded: "Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life."

Swift and Kelce went on to tuck into a special delivery of chicken fingers and fries and partied until 5:15 am, The New York Postreported.

The 34-year-old will soon resume her Eras Tour this Friday in Melbourne, Australia, where from February 16-18 she is set to perform three shows.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.