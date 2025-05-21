The Weeknd's 'bad' acting in new movie 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' becomes a viral meme

The Weeknd has been receiving the meme treatment for his performance in his film Hurry Up Tomorrow with viewers mocking one particular scene.

The thriller, which serves as as a companion piece to his album of the same name, stars big names such as Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan.

In the film we follow The Weeknd - real name Abel Tesfaye - who is playing fictionalised version of himself as he navigates insomnia and "pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence".

However, since it's release on May 16, Hurry Up Tomorrow has not been received well by critics, as it currently has a 14 per cent critics score on film and TV review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

Now, viewers are taking to TikTok to poke fun at a scene in the film where The Weeknd shouts at Ortega's character.

"Shut the f*** up! Shut the f*** up! Shut up!" he sassily exclaims. "What are you doing? What the f*** are you doing? I have to go right now, I'm getting... calls. I have to catch a flight, I'm on a tour.

"I'm tryna be f***ing nice! You see I'm trying to be nice right now right? You're forcing me to be bad but I'm actually doing a good thing."

He added, "Alright? So just chill the f*** out."





@ricoart49 Ignore my laughing 😭 Super good movie 🗣️ - - The Weeknd shut up scene #theweeknd #abeltesfaye #abel #hurryuptomorrow #meme #movie #funny #foryoupage #fyoupage #timeless #💅 #zesty #absolutecinema @The Weeknd





The scene has since made rounds on TikTok, with this particular video receiving over 15.7 million views, as viewers roasted the film and the singer's acting in the comments.

One person said: "Funny scene horrible movie."

"Jenna wasn't acting she was just genuinely in disbelief of how bad his acting was," a second person wrote.

A third person added: "Jenna Ortega needs an Oscar for being able to take this seriously."

The Weeknd's lines have been become a viral sound with people putting on the theatrics when lip syncing along to the video.

"Who keeps like The Weeknd act like that," TikToker Louie (@munch_monk) posted as he made dramatic gestures while lip syncing along by stamping his feet and waving his arms in the air.





@munchy_monk We love him tho cuz he donates #hurryuptomorrow #theweeknd #jennaortega #coco #acting #challenge #lol #munchymonk #swag









Meanwhile, creator Erika (@erikaxpriscilla) had the facial expression nailed when lip syncing the lines and it now has 2.8 millions views, and 436,000 likes.













There's even a cartoon version that mimics the musicians sassy performance, posted by @whentheisdoes which now has 3.8 million views.













Additionally, creator Bo (@bomiiao) took it upon himself to rank every line of dialogue from the clip, with his favourite moment simply being the third "shut up".









@bomiiao Shut upppp 💅😩





The Weeknd roasting continued in the comments section where viewers didn't hold back on their thoughts.

"Why did he say everything in the same tone of voice," one person asked.

A second person questioned: "He’s ruining his lore by acting."

"He’s Canadian y’all he can’t do aggression," a third person posted.

However, he did have some fans that defended his acting performance.

"He sounds realistic tho," one person said.

Another commented: "Y'all flaming his acting but this is literally how I sound when I’m angry."

Elsewhere, The Weeknd's film 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' starring Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan gets panned by critics, and Charli XCX is going viral again thanks to 'propaganda I will not be falling for' TikTok trend.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.