Olivia Rodrigo has been announced as Glastonbury Festival's 2025 Sunday night headliner, joining the likes of The 1975, Neil Young, and Rod Stewart at the top of the bill - and what's more - she's the only female headliner this year.

It's her first time headlining the festival after she made her debut in 2022, drawing a huge crowd to The Other Stage, which is this year being headlined by Charli XCX and Loyle Carner.

Other acts on the bill include Biffy Clyro, Alanis Morissette, Maribou State, Gracie Abrams, Four Tet, Wet Leg, Blossoms, and Lola Young, to name but a few on the Friday.





On Saturday, the stages will be graced by big names including Brit winner Charli XCX, Raye, Doechii, Ezra Collective, Father John Misty, and Gary Numan.

To round things off on the Sunday, The Prodigy, Noah Kahan, The Libertines, Nile Rogers and Chic, and AJ Tracey will all be playing.

However, despite the 22-year-old becoming one of the youngest headliners ever (out-youthed by Billie Eilish who headlined aged 20), there's already been grumbles from long-time festival goers (and armchair moaners alike) that she's not yet earned her stripes to take the slot.

Have you been paying attention all of this time? Were you not there when we were all belting out 'Drivers License' in our cars?

Here are all the accolades that we think prove Olivia Rodrigo is a worthy Glastonbury headliner.

14 Grammy nominations

Getty

Despite only being in the spotlight for a few years, the California native has already made her mark on the music industry, not least because she's racked up 14 Grammy nominations alone, including 'Song Of The Year', 'Album Of The Year', 'Best Pop Vocal Album', and 'Best Song Written For Visual Media' - which was in response to her Hunger Games soundtrack hit, 'Can't Catch Me Now'.

Of those 14 nominations, she's taken home three gongs which were 'Best Pop Solo Performance' for 'Drivers License', 'Best Pop Vocal Album' for 'Sour', and 2022's 'Best New Artist'.

Time's Entertainer Of The Year

Getty

In 2021 just after her career began to take off, Olivia Rodrigo was named Time's Entertainer Of The Year, aged just 18 at the time

During that time, she became the youngest solo artist ever to debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with 'Drivers License', where her song stayed for eight weeks. She went on to perform on SNL in the weeks following, and announced a 41-city tour.

“I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t any pressure,” she told the magazine of her dramatic come-up. “But I sometimes remember: This happened 10 months ago. You don’t have to have it all figured out yet.”

Billboard's Woman Of The Year

Getty

In 2022, Olivia Rodrigo was named Billboard's Woman Of The Year, and even appeared at the annual ceremony to collect her award - and pay tribute to the empowering women that had helped her reach this point.

"It’s not always easy being a young woman in the music industry but I found so much strength from the female songwriters and artists who have come before me and paved the way and opened doors for so many young women like me", she told the crowd.

"Every woman here today is working to break down those barriers and change the narrative and support each other and I’m so inspired by all the incredible women in this room. And I want to thank you all for your support. I am supporting all of you."

Youngest-ever artist to debut three songs at number one on Billboard's Hot 100





@livbedumb 5 new tunes for ya!!!! GUTS (spilled) out friday 😈🎀💓

In 2023, Olivia Rodrigo broke new ground when she became the youngest-ever artist to debut three songs at number one on Billboard's Hot 100.

'Drivers License' was undoubtably the biggest success, taken from her debut album Sour, and charting for eight weeks. The track was followed up by 'Good 4 U' which instantly flew to number one.

Shortly before the release of her Sophomore album, Guts, 'Vampire' shot to number one and has since become one of her most-loved hits.

Longest-running debut album of the century charted in the top 10

Geffen Records

Olivia's debut album, Sour, charted at number one in the Billboard 200 chart upon its release in June 2021 - and 52 weeks later, it was still in the top 10.

It surpass Lady Gaga's The Fame, which spent 51 nonconsecutive weeks in the top 10 from 2009.

The album contains some of Rodrigo's biggest hits including 'Drivers License' and 'Good 4 U'.

Launched not-for-profit Fund 4 Good to support women

Getty

In conjunction with the Guts world tour, Olivia launched the 'Fund 4 Good' not-for-profit foundation, which is a global initiative committed to building an equitable and just future for all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom.

A portion of all ticket sales from the tour went towards helping these causes. Concertgoers were also given free access to Plan B.

Not only that, but Olivia partnered with the National Network of Abortion Funds to ensure help for those most impacted by systemic racism, misogyny, and healthcare barriers.

By the end of the tour, over $2 million had been donated.

Embarked on a filmed sold-out world tour for Netflix

Getty

Olivia Rodrigo's sold-out 102-date Guts World Tour has taken the singer across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and Brazil, starting in February 2024, and is due to finish in July 2025 - including her Glastonbury headline slot.

What's more, the earlier dates were being filmed and have since been added to Netflix in the form of a full concert experience, so it's the perfect time to practice the lyrics before she heads to Glastonbury.

See you in the fields.

