Timothée Chalamet has spilled the beans, revealing the career advice Leonardo DiCaprio gave him, from one Hollywood heartthrob to another.

The Dune star made history by becoming the first man to appear solo on the print cover of British Vogue which Chalamet described as being "extraordinary" and "an honour," and opened up about his career thus far.

At 21 years old, Chalamet rose to prominence after starring in the critically acclaimed movie Call Me By Your Name (2017) and Ladybird (2017) and his success and popularity has been compared to DiCaprio's rise to fame at the age of 23 after his starring role in Titanic(1997).

The pair even co-starred in the apocalypse drama film Don't Look Up.

In a sit-down interview with the fashion magazine, Chalamet detailed how he met the 48-year-old back in 2018 where he advised the following: "No hard drugs and no superhero movies."

It looks like Chalamet listened to DiCaprio's advice as he is yet to grace our screens in a superhero costume.

Instead, he's starred in the epic science fiction franchise Dune which received widespread critical praise and the sequel is currently in production and set to be released on November 17, 2023.

Though it's not the first time Chalamet has divulged this advice, as he previously mentioned this in a profile with TIME last October (although he was not forthcoming with DiCaprio's identity at the time).

"One of my heroes—I can’t say who or he’d kick my ass—he put his arm around me the first night we met and gave me some advice," he told the publication.

"No hard drugs," Chalamet said, "and no superhero movies."

Chalamet has reunited with Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino to star in Bones and All, a coming-of-age romantic horror road film based on a novel by Camille DeAngelis.

The film premiered at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, receiving an eight-minute standing ovation and will be released in cinemas on November 23.

