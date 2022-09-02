Timothée Chalamet stepped on the red carpet at the premier of his new film at the Venice Film Festival in a shimmery backless top and the internet is already obsessed.

Chalamet, 26, bore his back in a monochromatic red halter top and trouser combination to the premiere of his new film Bones and All at the film festival on Friday.

The shimmery top, complete with a scarf, was made by French fashion designer Haider Ackermann.

Online, fans praised Chalamet for the bold fashion choice, adding that it was reminiscent of Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, and more.

"I don't know how so many male celebrities can bear witness to this excellence and still show up to award shows and premieres in some basic-a** black suit," Nico tweeted. "Do it like Timmy!"



Chalamet is not one to shy away from bold fashion. Notoriously, Chalamet steers away from a black-and-white suits and opts for a brightly colored or patterned one.

The blood red color choice seemed to be fitting for the premiere of Bones and All as the movie is a bloodier version of Bonnie & Clyde.

Chalamet starts opposite of Taylor Russell and the two play cannibalistic lovers on the road in search of adventure and people to eat.

The movie is based on the book by the same name by Camille DeAngelis.





