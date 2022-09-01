Kate Moss says she got her first diamond necklace from Johnny Depp's bum

Kate Moss has opened up on how she secured her first ever diamond necklace - and it involved prizing it from Johnny Depp's bum.

The pair dated from 1994 to 1997, and she told the hilarious story during a new British Vogue interview, for fans who wish they'd stayed together.

"We were going out to dinner and he said, 'I've got something in my bum, can you have a look,' and I was like, 'What,' and I put my hand down his trousers and I pulled out a diamond necklace," she joked.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.