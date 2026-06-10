Tom Brady launches new coconut water – but it's the name throwing everyone off

Tom Brady is joining the likes of Kylie Jenner and Lewis Hamilton by entering the non-alcoholic drinks industry, launching his own line of organic coconut water.

The former New England Patriots quarterback announced the partnership with delivery service Gopuff, derived from Vietnamese coconuts.

But the name has left people taking a second glance...

'Good Nut' is the name Brady went for, humorously avoiding saying it out loud during the promotional video. Instead, he delves into the ingredients.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

As expected, social media had a field day with the name, with one joking: "Imagine asking the shopkeeper whether they have this."

Another quipped: "But be honest, would you actually buy this? Or are you too scared of the cashier asking, 'Would you like some Good Nut today?'"

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "This is what happens when competitiveness doesn’t retire."

Good Nut, priced at $3.29 per can, is available in three flavours, including organic coconut, chocolate coconut, and sparkling coconut.

"Hydration has always been a big part of my routine, and while coconut water has been a staple for me, I knew we could take it to a completely different level by teaming up with Gopuff," Brady shared. "With Good Nut, we focused on keeping the ingredients simple and clean, making sure it’s exactly what I’d want in my own fridge."

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