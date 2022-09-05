Tom Cruise is an actor known for doing his own stunts, and he has stunned the Internet with a promo for the new Mission Impossible film - which he has done while standing on top of a plane.

The fearless 60-year-old was standing on top of a bright red World War II biplane as it flew over the Blyde River Canyon in South Africa.

It hinted at what can be expected from Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning: Part I which is expected to be released on July 7, 2023.

During the dangerous stunt, the actor - who was without a helmet and sported a brown jacket with trousers along with leather gloves to match - managed to deliver a message to CinemaCon fans back in April this year, ahead of the first public screening of Top Gun: Maverick.

"Hi everyone, wish I could be there with you, I'm sorry for all of the extra noise. As you can see I'm filming the latest installment of Mission: Impossible.



"Right now we're over gorgeous Blyde River Canyon in stunning South Africa and we're making this film for the big screen for audiences to see in local theatres."

Then a yellow airplane suddenly appeared behind Cruise where a voice said: "Hey, uh, sorry to bother you, Tom," which cause Cruise to turn around and reply: "Oh, hey, McQ... Chris McQuarrie," who is the director of the upcoming film.

"Hey everybody," the director added. "Listen, I hate to interrupt but we've really got to roll. We're losing the light and we're low on fuel."

"Low on fuel? That's not good," Cruise joked, as he introduced the first-look Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning trailer and Top Gun: Maverick.

But left viewers with their hearts in their mouths as he said at the end: "See you at the movies," before his biplane took a violent left-turn, causing Cruise to be sideways.

The clip has recently surfaced on social media as people praised Cruise for the death-defying stunt.













Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning: Part I will be released in cinemas on July 7, 2023 - and if this clip is anything to go by viewers can expect action-packed stunts.

