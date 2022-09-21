Tyler, The Creator album artist shares surprisingly low amount he was paid

The artist responsible for the vinyl cover art on Tyler, The Creator's album 'Igor' has revealed how much he was paid for the project - and people are struggling to believe how little it is.

"I got a $5,000 check from Columbia Records and I've made a lot more than that on my own just selling prints", Lewis Rossignol explained.

However, to clear up confusion, he confirmed as an artist you can either sell the rights to the record label, or take a lower fee and still be able to sell merchandise.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.