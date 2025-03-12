One of Elon Musk's 14 children has taken to the internet to make a bold claim about just why the Tesla CEO has used IVF to conceive some of his offspring.

His daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, is the eldest living child he shares with ex-wife, Justine Wilson - but the pair have publicly hit out at each other on a number of occasions.

Most notably their spats have been because Wilson, 20, identifies as transgender, with the billionaire claiming he was "tricked" into letting her undertake gender-related medical treatment aged 16, and that the child he knew was figuratively "dead".

Wilson also separately alleged that she only found out that seven of her half-siblings existed via the internet.

And now Wilson is opening up a new can of worms over the way she, and some of her siblings were conceived, using in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

Musk currently has 14 children with four different women, including Justine Wilson, pop singer, Grimes, right-wing influencer Ashley St Clair, and Neuralink employee, Shivon Zilis.

It's known that the first five babies which were assigned male at birth all came through IVF - but Wilson claims that it's no coincidence.

"My assigned sex at birth was a commodity that was bought and paid for. So when I was feminine as a child and then turned out to be transgender, I was going against the product that was sold", Wilson wrote on Threads.

Elon Musk’s trans daughter makes bold claim about why she was conceived via IVF Getty/Instagram

"That expectation of masculinity that I had to rebel against all my life was a monetary transaction. A monetary transaction. A MONETARY TRANSACTION."

She followed up with a post that read: "How the f*** is this legal".

People going through IVF can determine gender through PGD tests, which can identify XX/XY chromosomes, meaning that effectively, couples could choose the gender of their baby if they wanted to.

However, Musk has never confirmed this is the case.

Indy100 has reached out to Elon Musk's representatives for comment.

Why not read...

What are Elon Musk's kids' names? Meet the 14 children of the tech billionaire

Elon Musk blames Ukraine for massive X cyber attack

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.