After nearly three months of enlightening, catty, and dramatic courtroom drama, Coleen Rooney has won the libel trail brought by Rebekah Vardy.

On Friday, the High Court judge found it "likely" that Vardy's agent, Caroline Watt, had leaked private information about Rooney to the press and Vardy knew about it.

“The evidence … clearly shows, in my view, that Mrs. Vardy knew of and condoned this behaviour, actively engaging in it by directing Ms. Watt to the private Instagram account, sending her screenshots of Mrs. Rooney’s posts, drawing attention to items of potential interest to the press, and answering additional queries raised by the press via Ms Watt,” the judge said.

The ruling was highly anticipated as the media attention surrounding the case captivated viewers.

But for those who don't know the fine details of the case, here is a quick summary of the case between the footballer wives, dubbed 'Wagatha Christie'.

This all began in 2019, when Rooney, who is married to footballer Wayne Rooney, noticed private information from her private Instagram was being leaked to The Sun.

Rooney decided to carry out a "sting operation" to find out which of her friends was to blame.

To do this, Rooney posted fake stories about her life to her private Instagram Story then slowly took away followers to see if stories still ended up in the press.

Eventually, Rooney found that Vardy, married to footballer Jamie Vardy, was the one leaking the information.





Vardy vehemently denied the allegations and sued Rooney for defamation, saying her reputation had been damaged.

The trial began in May and it was filled with some stellar viral moments.

First, we learned Wayne Rooney has a private Instagram under the name "WazzaRoon08", Vardy compared Rooney to a "pooping pigeon", and Vardy asking 'who is Davy Jones'.

During the trial, lawyers mentioned Vardy had spoken about the private life of others to the media the past. They cited one instance of Vardy talking about Peter Andre's "manhood" to News Of The World in 2004.

The court's sketch artist went viral for sketching Vardy is a not-so-great light.

But perhaps the most revealing piece of evidence was learning Vardy's agent, Caroline Watt, admitted she leaked stories to The Sun about Rooney.



Vardy told the High Court that Watt dropped her phone in the North Sea, coincidentally just a few days before Rooney's lawyers asked to search the phone for messages via WhatsApp.

Viewers of the trial awaited eagerly for the decision in the case to be decided. And on Friday, the High Court found that Vardy's agent, Caroline Watt "likely" passed information to The Sun about Rooney.

“Nonetheless, the evidence … clearly shows, in my view, that Mrs Vardy knew of and condoned this behaviour, actively engaging in it by directing Ms Watt to the private Instagram account, sending her screenshots of Mrs Rooney’s posts, drawing attention to items of potential interest to the press, and answering additional queries raised by the press via Ms Watt.”





