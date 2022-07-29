After nearly three months of enlightening, catty, and dramatic courtroom drama, Coleen Rooney has won the libel trail brought by Rebekah Vardy.
On Friday, the High Court judge found it "likely" that Vardy's agent, Caroline Watt, had leaked private information about Rooney to the press and Vardy knew about it.
“The evidence … clearly shows, in my view, that Mrs. Vardy knew of and condoned this behaviour, actively engaging in it by directing Ms. Watt to the private Instagram account, sending her screenshots of Mrs. Rooney’s posts, drawing attention to items of potential interest to the press, and answering additional queries raised by the press via Ms Watt,” the judge said.
The ruling was highly anticipated as the media attention surrounding the case captivated viewers.
But for those who don't know the fine details of the case, here is a quick summary of the case between the footballer wives, dubbed 'Wagatha Christie'.
This all began in 2019, when Rooney, who is married to footballer Wayne Rooney, noticed private information from her private Instagram was being leaked to The Sun.
Rooney decided to carry out a "sting operation" to find out which of her friends was to blame.
To do this, Rooney posted fake stories about her life to her private Instagram Story then slowly took away followers to see if stories still ended up in the press.
Eventually, Rooney found that Vardy, married to footballer Jamie Vardy, was the one leaking the information.
\u201cI\u2019m crying \ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\n\nColeen Rooney Guess Who for Christmas then kids xx\u201d— Lucy (@Lucy) 1570632940
\u201cColeen Rooney offered Chief Superintendent role in the Metropolitan Police \n\n#wagathachristie\u201d— MB (@MB) 1659095657
Vardy vehemently denied the allegations and sued Rooney for defamation, saying her reputation had been damaged.
\u201cYou kno Rebekah Vardy going be on GMB in the morning Crying to Piers \ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\u201d— Nicola (@Nicola) 1570630140
\u201cYour reminder that Rebekah Vardy literally brought this lawsuit on herself that she has lost. Madness. #WAGATHA\u201d— Obviousburner (@Obviousburner) 1659093701
The trial began in May and it was filled with some stellar viral moments.
First, we learned Wayne Rooney has a private Instagram under the name "WazzaRoon08", Vardy compared Rooney to a "pooping pigeon", and Vardy asking 'who is Davy Jones'.
During the trial, lawyers mentioned Vardy had spoken about the private life of others to the media the past. They cited one instance of Vardy talking about Peter Andre's "manhood" to News Of The World in 2004.
\u201cPeter Andre opening Twitter during today\u2019s Rebekah Vardy testimony\u201d— Eoin \u00d3 Cath\u00e1in (@Eoin \u00d3 Cath\u00e1in) 1652210166
The court's sketch artist went viral for sketching Vardy is a not-so-great light.
\u201cAt least she\u2019s still got this keepsake. #wagathachristie\u201d— Paul Coleman (@Paul Coleman) 1659094979
But perhaps the most revealing piece of evidence was learning Vardy's agent, Caroline Watt, admitted she leaked stories to The Sun about Rooney.
Vardy told the High Court that Watt dropped her phone in the North Sea, coincidentally just a few days before Rooney's lawyers asked to search the phone for messages via WhatsApp.
\u201ccoleen rooney on her way to retrieve rebekah vardy\u2019s agent\u2019s phone as evidence from the seabed of the north sea #wagathachristie\u201d— BEN COOPER (@BEN COOPER) 1652181589
\u201cFound it!!\n\n#WagathaChristie\u201d— Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije \ud83c\udd91 (@Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije \ud83c\udd91) 1659093401
Viewers of the trial awaited eagerly for the decision in the case to be decided. And on Friday, the High Court found that Vardy's agent, Caroline Watt "likely" passed information to The Sun about Rooney.
\u201cWaiting for this Wagatha Christie verdict like\u2026#wagathachristie\u201d— Simon Duke (@Simon Duke) 1659089172
“Nonetheless, the evidence … clearly shows, in my view, that Mrs Vardy knew of and condoned this behaviour, actively engaging in it by directing Ms Watt to the private Instagram account, sending her screenshots of Mrs Rooney’s posts, drawing attention to items of potential interest to the press, and answering additional queries raised by the press via Ms Watt.”
