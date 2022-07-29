Coleen Rooney wins Wagatha Christie trial brought by Rebekah Vardy

Rebekah Vardy has lost her so-called 'Wagatha Christie' libel trial to Coleen Rooney, the court decided today (29 July).

Wife of former footballer Wayne Rooney, Coleen, carried out a 'sting' operation in 2019, to prove that Rebekah Vardy had been selling false stories to newspapers about her.

Confident it was her, Coleen posted a damning social media post about her fellow WAG, which Vardy claims damaged her reputation.

Judge, Mrs Justice Steyn, concluded it was "likely" that Vardy's agent directly passed information to The Sun.



Click here to sign up for our newsletters.