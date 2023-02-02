From Apple to Bambi: 12 of the weirdest celebrity baby names

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have welcomed their new baby into the world and they've named her Bambi.

We're not sure how many of the influencer's 24-hours in the day were spent in labour, but it was clearly all worth it as she shared the news of her first-born on Instagram writing; "My heart explodes every time I look at her, the love is unbelievable".

While people are excited for the couple, some couldn't help but raise their eyebrows at the odd name.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Each to their own but she is by no means the first famous figure to opt for the avante garde when naming their children.

Here are 13 of the oddest famous baby name choices; no offence celebs.

1. X Æ A-12

Elon Musk and Grimes named their son this odd combination of letters in 2021. Explaining the meaning behind the name, Grimes said “X” stands for “the unknown variable”. Meanwhile, “Æ” is the Elven spelling of AI, which is shorthand for artificial intelligence and the word for “love” in several languages, such as Japanese.

“A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent,” she added. The “A” in the name also represents “Archangel”, the title of a song by Burial that she has previously described as her favourite.

2. Raddix



Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden named their daughter Raddix in 2019.

It sounds a bit like radish to us but each to their own.

3. Gravity



Model Lucky Blue Smith and singer Stormi Bree called their daughter gravity, perhaps in the hope she will stay grounded.

4. Apple

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow have since broken up or "consciously uncoupled" but when they were together they named their daughter Apple, who is now 18.

She looks a lot like her mother but that's hardly surprising. The Apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

5. North

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian share a child named North which, given West's surname makes for a full name indeed. The pair have two other children together as well - Saint and Chicago.

6. Golden Cannon

Nick Cannon and ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell welcomed their child in 2017. His nickname is equally quirky, 'Sagon'.

7. Pilot Inspektor

Jason Lee and his ex-wife Beth Riesgraf have a son with this unusual name. He was reportedly named after the song "He's Simple, He's Dumb, He's the Pilot" by band Grandaddy.



Why not?

8. Suri

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes called their daughter Suri in 2006. Sorry, Suri.

9. Satchel

Spike Lee and his wife Tonya have a daughter named Satchel. Maybe she is good at storing things?

10. Bronx Mowgli

During their brief marriage, Pete Wentz and Ashlee Simpson welcomed a son named Bronx Mowgli.

11. Tu

Actor Rob Morrow named his daughter Tu. Think about his surname then say the full name out loud...

12. Bambi

That brings us to Hague and Fury's kid Bambi. We just bet Molly-Mae hasn't see the film given what happens to Bambi's mother...

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.