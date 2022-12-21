Lottie Moss's nepo baby take is the new Molly Mae '24 hours in a day'

A recent New York Magazine feature about nepotism babies in Hollywood has struck a chord with some of Hollywood’s elite, including Lottie Moss.

The magazine has run several stories all centered around the abundance of nepotism babies, dubbed “nepo babies”, in Hollywood.

Several people have begun calling out the family members of extremely successful actors, musicians, producers, directors, models, and more for refusing to admit their privilege of having well-connected family members.

But Moss, 24, wants people to stop blaming nepotism for not being rich and famous.

“I’m so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren’t rich and famous or successful - obviously it’s not fair that people who come from famous families are getting a leg up because of that but guess what? Life isn’t fair,” Moss wrote in a tweet.

Moss, who is the half-sister to supermodel Kate Moss, has dabbled in fashion modeling just like her older sister.



Although Moss has never denied her own advantage to nepotism, she seemingly feels she has been unfairly criticized.

“Oooh y’all mad cos I was born huh,” she wrote in another tweet.

But Moss’ point about nepotism did not go over well on Twitter, with some comparing her hot take to influencer Molly-Mae Hague’s perspective on working hard.

Earlier this year, Hague, 23, came under fire after saying that anyone can achieve their dreams as long as they want it enough, no matter their upbringing.

“We all have the same 24 hours in a day,” Hague said insinuating that everyone has the same amount of free time and accessibility to achieve their dreams.

Many felt Hague’s statement was out of touch given that those born into poverty do not have the same opportunity as those born into wealthy families.

To some, Moss’ statement echoed the same undertones as Hague's.

Similarly, other celebrity nepo babies like Lily Allen, Kendall Jenner, and Lily-Rose Depp have attempted to change the discourse around their advantage in Hollywood.

