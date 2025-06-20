Chris Brown has pleaded not guilty after being charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent over an alleged assault at a London nightclub.

Today (June 20), Brown and co-defendant, US national Omololu Akinlolu, 38, appeared at Southwark Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The US singer is accused of attacking music producer Abraham Diaw, allegedly striking him with a bottle several times at the Tape nightclub in Hanover Square, Mayfair, on February 19, 2023.

On May 17, Brown's case was first heard in Manchester Magistrates' Court, where it was decided he would be remanded in custody; however, the 36-year-old was later granted bail by Judge Tony Baumgartner at Southwark Crown Court on May 21.

Upon his release, the "Loyal" singer mentioned his brief stint in prison and his upcoming tour in an Instagram Story, he wrote: “FROM THE CAGE TO THE STAGE!!! BREEZYBOWL.”

The arrest sparked concern from fans at the time as the US singer was due to begin the European and UK leg of his world tour in June, and fans expressed their relief on social media that Brown had been granted bail and that the tour could go ahead as planned.

What are Brown's bail conditions?

Brown must abide by his bail conditions, as Judge Tony Baumgartner said the musician must surrender his passport if he is not travelling on tour.

Another requirement is for Brown to live at a specific address known to the court, but he is not allowed to visit the nightclub, nor can he cannot contact Mr Diaw or apply for international travel documents.

The £5m security fee the “Go Crazy” singer paid is a financial guarantee to ensure he returns to court. If Brown breaks his bail conditions, he could be asked to forfeit the money.

