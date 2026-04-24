The viral Justin Bieber ‘hallelujah’ TikTok trend explained

A new viral trend revolving around Justin Bieber's tune 'Everything Hallelujah' has been all over everyone's TikTok For You page.

The trend first came out after Bieber's headline Coachella set (otherwise dubbed "Biebercehella"), where he performed the track from his eighth studio album, Swag II.

So how did it become a TikTok trend?

Well, off the back of the song, people have been listing everything they love or are grateful for and adding "hallelujah" at the end, similar to how Bieber does in the song.

"Let’s take a walk, hallelujah/ Sun is out, hallelujah/ I’m kissin’ you, hallelujah/ Dream of you, hallelujah/ Look at you, hallelujah/ I’m lovin’ you, hallelujah/ Everything hallelujah," he sings.

Soon, more and more people have joined in on the trend - including some famous faces.

For example, Mrs Bieber herself, Hailey Bieber, posted a TikTok video to her husband's song and wrote, "Weekend 2 hallelujah" referring to the second weekend of Coachella, "Rhode eye patches hallelujah," a product from her beauty company Rhode.

Others she included were "sweet treat," "having boundaries," "9 hours of sleep," "cozy sweats," "extra dirty martini," and "love my friends."









Kylie Jenner also took part in the TikTok trend where some of her "hallelujahs" included coffee, Kris Jenner, spray tans, Birkin wall, king Kylie, her children Stormi and Aire, Kylie Cosmetics, and more.





@kyliejenner everything hallelujah









Not one to miss out on a viral trend, singer Lewis Capaldi wrote, "Fajitas hallelujah," "anti psychotics hallelujah," "love on the spectrum hallelujah," "blacking out hallelujah," and "existential crisis hallelujah."









Elsewhere from Indy100, Step aside matcha, ube has been gentrified - but what is it? and What does the 'saxophones are getting louder' TikTok trend mean?

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