Former Ukrainian boxing heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko made an appearance on Newsmax show 'The Balance' to speak about the state of Ukraine with Eric Bolling - and he had some choice words for conservatives who did not stand with Ukraine.

Bolling asked Klitschko what he would like to say to conservative Americans - like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens - who do not feel it is the United States' place to help Ukraine amidst the Russian invasion.

"There is a very popular television host, Tucker Carlson, I talked about the popular Candace Owens as well - conservatives who typically, I don't know why they are not supporting you or Ukraine but they're not," Bolling said. What do you say to those people?"

"If you are passively observing, you're part of this invasion, blood is on your hands too," Klitschko said.

The 46-year-old went on to explain that Ukraine shares the same principles of freedom and democracy as the United States and other Western world countries. Klitschko added that any country that continues economic trade with Russia is funding "bullets and rockets to the Russian army's hands."

Later during his appearance, Klitschko told Bolling he was afraid for his brother, Vitali Klitschko's, safety. Vitali is the mayor of Kyiv and both Klitschko brothers have vowed to stay in Ukraine and fight alongside the Ukrainian army.

To generate support for Ukraine, the Klitschkos have continuously spoken with news outlets to share footage and stories from Ukraine. Earlier in March, Vitali told an Australian news outlet that Russian propaganda was "bullsh**," sparking memes.

Bolling's comment about conservatives Carlson and Owens references the countless comments both media personalities have made about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Notably, Carlson has defended Russia and Putin saying US lawmakers intentionally sought out war with Russia. Leaked documents from the Kremlin indicate that Russian state television is trying to push more of Carlson's air time.

Meanwhile, Owens compared the treatment of Russians to the Black Lives Matter movement starting a "Russian Lives Matter" campaign.

