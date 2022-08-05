Woody Harrelson put his poetry skills on display after he wrote an adorable ode to a baby girl who went viral due to her uncanny resemblance to the Hollywood actor.

It all started when Dani Grier Mulveena, from Northern Ireland, decided to post a side-by-side photo comparison of her nine-month-old daughter Cora and the Zombieland actor both pulling a cheeky grin.

In the tweet shared on August 3, the mother wrote: "Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon [sic]."

And the internet unanimously agreed as the tweet quickly went viral with 477,000 likes.

After the viral reaction, Dani followed up with another cute snap of Cora and wrote: "Cora says, thank you all so much for the likes and retweets and also that she doesn't always look like Woody Harreslon [sic], it's just that when she does...she really really does xxx"





The tweet became so viral in fact, that it caught the attention of the 61-year-old who provided a hilariously creative response in the form of an ode about his mini-me to his 2.6m followers.



"Ode to Cora - You're an adorable child," he wrote.

"Flattered to be compared

"You have a wonderful smile

"I just wish I had your hair," the ode ended, on a humorous note.





"Brilliant," actor Katherine McNamara commented: "Where do I pre-order the Harrelson poetry collection?"

Another person wrote: "Wholesome Harrelson."

"Plot twist: you're the real father," a third person joked.

Someone else quipped: "Mr Harrelson must’ve been filming in your city a while back"

"This is wholesome!!!!" a fourth person added.

So what does mum Dani make of Harrelson's piece of poetry dedicated to her little one?

Safe to say she loved it and baby Cora is going to hear all about it one day.

"You've made our day can't wait to show her this when she's older, you have another fan for life xxx," she commented underneath the actor's post.

On Twitter, she noted how "It's not every day Woody Harrelson writes your daughter a poem," which received 246,000 likes.

What a wholesome internet interaction.

